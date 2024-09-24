Blow to Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO as Court of Appeal 'deregisters' his New Life Prayer Centre church.





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Famous televangelist, Pastor Ezekiel Odero, has suffered a huge blow.

This is after an Appellate Court declined to issue an order stopping the deregistration of his New Life Prayer Centre church.

Odero had moved to court seeking to overturn the High Court decision that granted the government the leeway to deregister his church.

The Kilfi-based preacher’s prayer centre church was among the churches listed for deregistration by the Registrar of Societies on grounds of breaching the Agency’s regulations.

In his application, Odero also sought a temporary order to block the deregistration of his church, a request which the court granted pending hearing and determination of the case.

In its ruling, the court dismissed the preacher's application on grounds that Odero and other church officials had not exhausted other dispute resolution mechanisms provided by the law before resorting to the courts.

“In light of the consistent decisions of this Court and the Supreme Court that a party must first invoke the dispute resolution mechanisms provided by the law before resorting to the High Court or courts or equal status, we are satisfied that the intended appeal is not arguable,” the court ruled.

In August last year, Ezekiel Odero moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the government's decision to deregister his church on tax evasion claims.

