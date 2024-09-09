RUTO ‘goons’ 'threaten' NELSON AMENYA for exposing how CHERUIYOT, KOSITANY and JAYESH SAINI were involved in the ADANI group’s JKIA takeover.





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Rogue officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have begun threatening internet personality Nelson Amenya, who exposed a secret deal between President William Ruto and the Indian firm Adani Group, which plans to take control of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Amenya, who resides in France, has reportedly received a letter from Kenyan police accusing him of involvement in computer fraud.

Amenya has revealed that cartels led by wheeler-dealer Jayesh Saini, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, and Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) Chairman Caleb Kositany were involved in a multi-billion deal to lease JKIA and 14 other airstrips to Adani Group for Sh250 billion.

Saini, Cheruiyot, and Kositany, who are close associates of President William Ruto, have reportedly received kickbacks and are already living large.

Kositany has reportedly bought a brand new 2023 Range Rover, valued at over Sh50 million.

Here is a letter from DCI threatening Nelson Amenya after he exposed Adani group and its Kenyan cartels.





