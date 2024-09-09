Luos cannot replace Mt Kenya region in terms of numbers – RUTO warned against losing the ‘mountain’





Monday, September 9, 2024 - The Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) boss Stephen Mutoro has urged President William Ruto not to be misadvised that the Luo community electorate can replace the Mt Kenya electorate.

Ruto won the 2022 presidential election largely due to the Mt Kenya electorate, who overwhelmingly supported his bid.

However, after 2 years in power, Ruto seems to have abandoned the ‘restive mountain’ and he is now wooing the Luo electorate, who voted for veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga in the last presidential election.

According to Mutoro, Ruto has miscalculated, as the Luo community electorate cannot match the Mt Kenya region in terms of numbers.

Mutoro advised President William Ruto to take action to prevent losing Mt Kenya, emphasizing that "a stitch in time saves nine!"

“President @WilliamsRuto should dread carefully. The mountain can never ever be equated to the lake in a discussion about height.

"Why is he losing clout, unnecessarily and too fast.

"A stitch in time saves nine!” Mutoro wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST