Defiant WANJIGI accuses RUTO of being a kidnapper and a murderer as he incites Kenyans to revolt





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Sabina Party Leader Jimi Wanjigi has incited Kenyans to revolt against President William Ruto whom he accused of abducting and killing innocent Gen Zs during anti-government protests.

Addressing the press in Nairobi accompanied by his lawyer Willis Otieno and other leaders, Wanjigi asked Kenyans to rise up and demand accountability and justice over the continued abductions witnessed in the country.

‘’I am sounding an alarm, we are on the edge of an abyss and moving speedily in the wrong direction, we must all wake up and demand the truth, accountability, and justice,’’ urged Wanjigi.

The Safina party leader argued that the current administration under the leadership of Ruto was solely responsible for the abductions and killings.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, the president is solely responsible for the abductions, enforced disappearances, and murdering of the young people of this country,’’ he alleged.

He added that the alleged abductions, enforced disappearances, and the extrajudicial killings witnessed in the country were a strategy by the government to spread fear among Kenyans.

The politician reminded the Inspector General of Police that the Constitution demanded him to operate independently and comply with the requirement for respect for human rights.

On the president’s promise to stop the abductions and disappearances, Wanjigi said Ruto was not serious about the same claiming that it was a mockery to the families of the victims.

“Ruto is hypocritically mocking, laughing, and demeaning the abducted whose loved ones are crying daily,’’ he stated.

Wanjigi reminded the President to govern by the oath he took to diligently serve the country with justice and per the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST