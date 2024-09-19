"I'm tired of the endless drama," - RAILA ODINGA's spokesman says as he supports the plot to impeach DP GACHAGUA.





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesman has called for the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who is accused of sabotaging the government he is serving in and also disrespecting President William Ruto.

Since the Gen Z protests in June and July, Gachagua has relentlessly criticized Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders, accusing them of deceiving Kenyans.

Gachagua has also been accused of being a tribal bigot for calling for the Mt Kenya electorate to unite ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

ome leaders close to President William Ruto have drafted an impeachment motion against Gachagua, the self-declared political kingpin of the Mt. Kenya region.

To avoid reprisals, Ruto has kept the mover of Gachagua’s impeachment motion a closely guarded secret, fearing serious ramifications, especially if the initiator is from the Mt. Kenya region.

Commenting on the looming impeachment of Gachagua, Raila Odinga's spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, urged Ruto and his allies to proceed with impeaching the deputy president so the country can move forward.

“IMPEACH — let’s get it over with! I am tired of the endless drama,” Makau Mutua wrote on X on Wednesday.

