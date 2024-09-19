RUTO appoints DOUGLAS KANJA as Inspector General of Police – MASENGELI is now on his own





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has today appointed Douglas Kanja as the new Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS).

This follows approval by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He had earlier on been approved by the Senate after vetting.

Kanja will take over from Japhet Koome who resigned in July.

"I William Ruto appoint Douglas Kanja Kirocho to be the Inspector General of the National Police Service for a term of 4 years," a gazette notice reads.

Kanja is the immediate former Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.

Prior to his nomination by the President to become IG, he served as Acting IG after Koome's resignation.

Upon nomination, Deputy IG (Administration Police) Gilbert Masengeli was appointed Acting IG.

This is a big blow to Masengeli, who was sentenced to six months in prison for disobeying seven court orders during his tenure as acting IG.

Masengeli was sentenced to six months last Friday after he failed to appear in court to explain how 3 activists disappeared after they were abducted by police in Kitengela last month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST