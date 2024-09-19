Mother of Multimedia University Student brutalized by Police Officers speaks out as it emerges he voted for RUTO in 2022





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - The family of the Multimedia University student, who was caught on camera being assaulted by police on Tuesday, has spoken out.

Anti-riot police were captured on camera roughing up Trevor Muriithi during the protests.

The most disturbing moment came when an officer was filmed casually dropping a detonated tear gas canister next to a helpless Trevor who was lying on the ground injured and unable to stand to walk to safety.

Trevor's mother, Mureithi Ikinya, expressed deep anguish over the incident, revealing that her son is set to undergo surgery following the assault.

Ikinya expressed disappointment with the police over the incident, stating that she lacked the energy to report the incident to the security agencies.

“As a normal Kenyan these days, what can you do? Go to the police station and again try and complain to the same people. We can't stop them.

"They can always do the same thing again. They can do that to anybody else," she lamented.

She expressed concern over her son’s mental state, noting that he may need counselling after the traumatic incident.

"I just look forward to him getting well and back to school. He's frightened but we hope to get some counselling sessions after that," she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST