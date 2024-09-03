Run when you still can; otherwise, I am coming for you – WANJIGI threatens RUTO as he compares him to dictators like IDI AMIN and HITLER





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has told President William Ruto to prepare for a fight or flight because he is going after him.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Wanjigi said he is going after the Head of State in the political and legal arena.

“William Ruto, I am coming for you. I am coming for you in the political arena, in the legal arena, and with the constitution of Kenya. Know it today and every day that you pretend you are a president of this republic,” said Wanjigi.

The renowned business mogul blamed Ruto for being responsible for the illegal abductions in the country, saying he has turned the National Police Service (NPS) into a political militia.

Wanjigi said that President Ruto took an oath of office to protect Kenyans and defend the constitution but has instead violated it.

“For avoidance of doubt, President Ruto is solely responsible for the abductions, enforced disappearances, and murdering of the young people of this country-The Gen Z.

"He has turned police into his political militia. Kenyans must never forget Ruto was a suspect at the International Criminal Court (ICC),” Wanjigi claimed.

He went ahead to compare Ruto to some of the worst dictators in the world due to his cruelty.

“Ruto’s cruelty, brutality, and dictatorship can only be compared to that of Adolf Hitler, Slobodan Milosevic, Pol Pot, Idi Amin, Omar Al Bashir among other such sadistic despots,” Wanjigi added.

Wanjigi vowed to continue demanding justice for those abducted and killed during the anti-government protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST