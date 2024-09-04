ICHUNG’WAH aims a dig at GACHAGUA once again as he reveals the formula RUTO used to craft broad-based Government





Tuesday, September 4, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes deliberations that shaped President William Ruto’s broad-based Cabinet, in a fresh dig at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a series of remarks, Ichung’wah revealed that Ruto’s selection process was a calculated move to maintain regional balance, particularly within the politically restless Mt. Kenya area.

According to Ichung’wah, Ruto sought input directly from Kiambu MPs when appointing the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development.

“When President Ruto was making his new Cabinet, he called us MPs from Kiambu and asked us to go and find someone for the docket of Agriculture.”

The result of this consultative process was the appointment of Andrew Mwihia Karanja as the CS for Agriculture.

This revelation points to Ruto’s intent to involve local leaders in crucial decisions, a move aimed at quelling the perennial East-West divide within the Mt Kenya region.

Yet, as Ichung’wah praised the President’s approach, he simultaneously launched a scathing attack on DP Gachagua, accusing him of attempting to manipulate the region’s politics for personal gain.

“I advised William Ruto not to be swayed by those who are trying to blackmail him,” Ichung’wah stated in a clear reference to Gachagua.

The Majority Leader’s comments reflect a growing unease within UDA ranks, where Gachagua’s perceived efforts to consolidate power in Mt Kenya have sparked fierce opposition.

Ichung’wah’s comments have drawn a sharp response from Gachagua’s allies, who have rallied to the Deputy President’s defense.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, and Maragua MP Mary wa Maua have criticised the attacks on Gachagua, describing them as misguided and warning that they could backfire on those perpetuating them.

