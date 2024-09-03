MUTHAMA calls out MUDAVADI for sleeping on the job as Kenyans are being abducted in foreign countries





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) Johnson Muthama has appealed to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to secure the release of a Kenyan female truck driver kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement, Muthama noted that Grace Wanza Munyao was kidnapped on August 27, 2024, by the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), but Mudavadi seems to be doing nothing to secure her release.

"I am asking Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, to urgently secure the release of Grace Wanza Munyao, a Kenyan citizen and truck driver who was kidnapped by the FDLR, one of Kinshasa's coalition forces, on August 27, 2024," Muthama remarked.

According to the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), a political-military coalition, Munyao, who hails from Machakos County, was kidnapped at noon on August 27 in the Kiseguro area, DRC.

AFC further added that FDLR and other rebel groups have violated a ceasefire agreement and continued to threaten local agricultural activities through kidnappings.

Principal Secretary of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, acknowledged the incident.

