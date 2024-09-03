Rogue cops threaten KAMEME TV reporter CATHERINE WANJERI who was shot during Gen Z protests

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Kameme TV journalist who was shot by police during the Gen Z protests has claimed her life is in danger.
Addressing journalists in Nakuru Town on Monday, Catherine Wanjeri who
was shot during the
anti-government protests in July said she is fearing for her life following
threats from unknown people.
Catherine Wanjeri
said she has been getting intimidating phone calls from unknown people posing
as informers in the ongoing investigation into her shooting.
The journalist said she was
initially receiving the calls but later stopped picking any number that was not
on her contacts list after the callers became incessant and their messages
threatening.
She said one of the callers who
claimed to know the Police officer who shot her and his residence warned her
against telling anyone that he had called her.
"At one point, a caller asked me to
meet him in order to give me information about the person who shot me and I
simply told him to share the details with the police as it could help with
investigations,” she said.
Wanjeri was shot in the
thigh on July 16 as she covered the anti-government protests by Gen-Z in Nakuru
Central Business District.
She was admitted at the Rift
Valley Provincial General Hospital Annex to have the rubber bullets that
were lodged in her thigh removed.
