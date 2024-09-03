Rogue cops threaten KAMEME TV reporter CATHERINE WANJERI who was shot during Gen Z protests





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Kameme TV journalist who was shot by police during the Gen Z protests has claimed her life is in danger.

Addressing journalists in Nakuru Town on Monday, Catherine Wanjeri who was shot during the anti-government protests in July said she is fearing for her life following threats from unknown people.

Catherine Wanjeri said she has been getting intimidating phone calls from unknown people posing as informers in the ongoing investigation into her shooting.

The journalist said she was initially receiving the calls but later stopped picking any number that was not on her contacts list after the callers became incessant and their messages threatening.

She said one of the callers who claimed to know the Police officer who shot her and his residence warned her against telling anyone that he had called her.

"At one point, a caller asked me to meet him in order to give me information about the person who shot me and I simply told him to share the details with the police as it could help with investigations,” she said.

Wanjeri was shot in the thigh on July 16 as she covered the anti-government protests by Gen-Z in Nakuru Central Business District.

She was admitted at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital Annex to have the rubber bullets that were lodged in her thigh removed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST