2000 jobless youth show up for an interview after a city restaurant advertised 30 job openings (VIDEO).





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - A newly launched restaurant located in the Nairobi Central Business district advertised 30 job openings, only for 2000 jobless youth to turn up for the interview to try their luck.

In the video shared on social media, one of the restaurant’s managers is heard saying that they only had 30 job openings but they were surprised when thousands turned up.

“This is the real situation on the ground. The Kenya Kwanza government promised the youth jobs but there are no jobs,” he laments and films the thousands of jobseekers at the facility.

Some of the jobseekers had degrees but despite pursuing their education up to the University, they are still tarmacking looking for casual jobs.

The video comes at a time when millions of young educated Kenyans are struggling to get jobs after completing their education, leading to the recent Gen-Z protests that almost shook Ruto’s Government.

A restaurant advertised for 30 jobs in Nairobi last week, today 2000 people showed up for interviews. The management is confused! pic.twitter.com/QULA9fs9oR — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 2, 2024

