ROBERT ALAI attacks UHURU’s Mediamax for alleging that “RUTO's lies are behind the Nithi Bridge accident that killed 12”





Thursday, September 5,2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has criticized former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Mediamax Network Limited over its Wednesday headline in The People Daily titled "How Ruto Lies Killed Nithi 12."

The paper alleged that Ruto lied last year after pledging to redesign the Nithi Bridge, known as one of the deadliest in the country.

On Sunday, 9 women and 3 children died on the bridge after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a head-on coalition with a pickup.

The People Daily, in its headline, claimed that Ruto's lies were responsible for the deaths of the 12 innocent souls.

In response to the headline, Alai criticized it as being in poor taste, stating that such headlines are harmful to national cohesion.

“Uhuru Kenyatta’s media house venting on Ruto.

"Moi was very unpopular in his second year.

"So was Kibaki who even lost a referendum and the 2007 election and Uhuru.

"To blame Ruto for all Kenya’s problems since independence is to be very dishonest and promote some ethnic entitlement which is dangerous for national cohesion,” Alai wrote on his X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST