I was sacked for refusing to allow KRA Chair ANTONY MWAURA‘s children to purchase cars and tires through a private treaty – Former KRA Manager says.





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) manager has claimed that she was fired for refusing a special request from KRA board chairman Anthony Mwaura's children to purchase cars and tires through a private treaty during an auction at the Port of Mombasa.

Ms. Rosemary Njeri Mureithi claimed she was sacked in August 2023 for refusing to allow Mwaura's children to participate in a private auction of vehicles and tires.

Njeri has filed a case at the Employment and Labour Relations Court, seeking compensation from KRA for wrongful dismissal.

Njeri's revelations come a month after the High Court nullified Mwaura's appointment as KRA board chairman.

Justice Francis Gikonyo ruled that Mwaura's appointment was illegal, as it was made while he was facing corruption charges.

"The appointment suffered procedural infirmity and illegality. The court cannot be part of sanitizing such an illegality," said the Judge.

Mwaura challenged the dismissal in court, which temporarily halted his removal until the case is heard and determined.

