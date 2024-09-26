REVEALED: Mt Kenya MPs were going for bribes in KITISURU after signing for GACHAGUA's impeachment on Wednesday - WAIGURU in the mix





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Budding lawyer and political commentator Wahome Thuku has revealed that President William Ruto is strategically using Mt. Kenya MPs to lead the charge in the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion to impeach Gachagua has reached fever pitch and it is a matter of time before it is tabled in the House.

Ruto, who is pretending not to be involved in Gachagua’s ouster motion, is reportedly using Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru and Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri to rally Mt Kenya MPs to support the second in command's ouster.

On Wednesday, Thuku claimed that after signing the motion to impeach Gachagua, Mt Kenya MPs were going for bribes at Waiguru’s residence in Kitisuru

“UNDERWAY A section of MPs meeting in upmarket Kitisuru Estate in Nairobi to plan the impeachment of DP H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH Rigathi and to collect their sitting allowance,” Thuku wrote on X on Wednesday evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST