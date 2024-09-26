We must impeach GACHAGUA despite the threats from Mt Kenya region – RAILA ODINGA‘s man declares

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said they must impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua despite the threats they are receiving.
The motion to impeach Gachagua
has been finalized and is awaiting to be tabled in Parliament anytime from
today.
The charges against Deputy
President Gachagua are believed to focus on violations of the Constitution,
gross misconduct, and abuse of office, particularly concerning his public
statements, which MPs claim have alienated other Kenyans.
Commenting on social media on
Thursday morning, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina said they will impeach
Gachagua despite threats from the Mt Kenya region.
“We must make decisions
regardless of threats! It’s so decided, “Olé Kina wrote on X
Mt Kenya residents who have been
interviewed have issued threats to lawmakers who will impeach Gachagua warning
them of dire consequences in 2027 should they support Gachagua impeachment.
