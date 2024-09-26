We must impeach GACHAGUA despite the threats from Mt Kenya region – RAILA ODINGA‘s man declares







Thursday, September 26, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said they must impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua despite the threats they are receiving.

The motion to impeach Gachagua has been finalized and is awaiting to be tabled in Parliament anytime from today.

The charges against Deputy President Gachagua are believed to focus on violations of the Constitution, gross misconduct, and abuse of office, particularly concerning his public statements, which MPs claim have alienated other Kenyans.

Commenting on social media on Thursday morning, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina said they will impeach Gachagua despite threats from the Mt Kenya region.

“We must make decisions regardless of threats! It’s so decided, “Olé Kina wrote on X

Mt Kenya residents who have been interviewed have issued threats to lawmakers who will impeach Gachagua warning them of dire consequences in 2027 should they support Gachagua impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST