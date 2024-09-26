Have we been consuming poison in the name of cooking oil? KEBS sets the record straight as it warns Kenyans

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Reports of substandard cooking oils flooding the Kenyan market have sparked a heated debate, with the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) now dismissing claims of a suspension on ten popular brands.

KEBS has labeled recent news circulating on the suspension of edible oils as false, warning the public against misinformation as the quality of products continues to come under scrutiny.

The alleged suspension followed shocking revelations that Kenyans might be consuming cooking oils that fall short of health standards.

Cooking oil is among the commodities commonly used in many households, and it poses a huge health hazard if substandard cooking oil is not removed from the market.

However, KEBS has categorically denied these reports, terming them as misleading. The Bureau flagged the news as fake, contradicting claims that it had temporarily suspended several brands of edible oils and fats.

A letter purportedly written by Peter Kaigwara, KEBS Director for Market Surveillance, allegedly directed the Retail Traders Association of Kenya (RETRAK) to remove the products from shelves.

But KEBS maintains that no such communication was issued, instead pointing to routine inspections as part of its consumer protection mandate.

This comes against the backdrop of a Senate inquiry that exposed damning details about the quality of imported cooking oils.

KEBS managing director Esther Ngari, addressing the Senate Committee on Trade and Industrialization, revealed that substandard edible oils had found their way into Kenyan kitchens.

