Real Madrid is the best club ever in history - CRISTIANO RONALDO







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has named Real Madrid the best club in football history.

The Portuguese superstar joined the Los Blancos in 2009 summer at a record transfer fee at that time, £80 million. He played for Real Madrid for nine years, during which he made almost 450 appearances. He racked up a whopping 450 goals and 131 assists.

He also won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, including a three-peat from 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18

The five-time Ballon d'Or recently started his YouTube channel where he invited his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand for an interactive session.

Asked about his views on Real Madrid, Ronaldo said: “Real Madrid is the best club ever in history,” said Ronaldo. “I love Real Madrid. I was so happy to play there.”

“I became the all-time scorer at the club, we won four Champions League, it was a pleasure,” he added.