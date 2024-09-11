Governing body rank RAYGUN the infamous dancer with PhD in Breakdancing as No. 1 breaker in the world despite her debacle at Paris Olympics

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, who went viral after her performance at the Paris Olympics Games, is now ranked the No. 1 breaker in the world.
The 37-year-old who has a PHD in Breakdancing, claimed the
top spot in the latest women’s rankings released by the World DanceSport
Federation (WDSF) – the governing body of breaking and other dancesports
despite the fact that her dance failed to score any points across her Olympic
battles against breakers from the United States, France and Lithuania in
August, losing 18-0 in all three rounds.
Her performance also has made a subject of immense ridicule
and memes on social media leading the dancer to take a break from social media.
However, in a new twist, the break dancing governing body,
has named her the number one in the world as she won the gold medal at the 2023
WDSF Oceania Championships, securing her 1,000 ranking points and vaulting her
up to No. 1 level on points with world No. 2 B-Girl Riko of Japan ahead of the
breakers who defeated her in Paris. Her victory at the Oceania Championships
also secured her a spot in Paris.
In a statement, the WDSF on Tuesday clarified that its
rankings are updated based on each athlete’s top four performances within the
past 12 months. Points earned in these competitions remain valid for 52 weeks
from the date of the event.
The governing body also confirmed that the Olympic
qualifying events in Shanghai and Budapest, as well as the Paris Games
themselves, did not contribute to the ranking list due to limited athlete
quotas. Additionally, WDSF said that events which traditionally give ranking
points were not held to allow competitors to fully focus on preparation for the
Games.
“In alignment with the
Olympic Qualification System, ranking events were intentionally not held
between 31 December 2023 and the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This strategic
scheduling allowed athletes to focus solely on the last part of their Olympic
qualification without the added pressure of additional ranking events.
“By the end of the Olympic
Games, many of the competition results included in the ranking had expired,
leading to the current situation where many athletes have only one competition
result contributing to their ranking.”
It added that the current rankings should be looked at “in
conjunction” with more recent results and that the list will change when the
next batch of 12-month points expire and the Breaking for Gold World Series is
held in Shanghai in October.
Raygun shot to fame after her unique routine at the Olympics
drew the world’s attention.
Dressed in the green and gold tracksuit of Australia, she
displayed some unorthodox moves, including a kangaroo hop, a backward roll and
various contortions with her body while lying or crawling on the floor.
Raygun last week apologized to the breaking community,
saying that she was “very sorry for the backlash that the community has
experienced” after her performance.
