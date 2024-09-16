Give me my balance of Sh600k and a house that you promised – RAILA’s supporter NURU OKANGA corners OSCAR SUDI





Monday, September 16, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s diehard supporter Nuru Okanga now wants Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi to fulfill his promise weeks after pledging support to him.

The duo met in an online interview, during which the lawmaker heard of Okanga's plea for help.

Okanga asked the MP to give him Ksh1 million to establish business ventures of his choice and another Ksh300,000 for his wife's salon business.

He cumulatively needed Ksh1.3 million from the lawmaker.

In response, Sudi acceded to Okanga's plea and added that he would locate a decent three-bedroomed unit for him under the Affordable Housing Programme in Nairobi.

The controversial MP promised a house and Ksh1.3 million to Nuru Okanga.

It now emerges that the lawmaker was yet to fulfill his word fully weeks later, going by Okang's recent pronouncements.

In a clip making rounds across social media networks, the political activist is heard confronting Sudi about the remaining funds.

He revealed he had only received Ksh 700,000, which he used to start a posho mill business in his home area, and requested Sudi to top up the remaining Ksh 600,000.

"Please, MP Sudi, finish your date. You owe me twice. I have not seen the house and you still have my balance of Ksh 600,000.

"I am saying this because it was all over social media. He gave me Ksh700,000, and I am yet to be shown the house," he said.

