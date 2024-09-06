RUTO sends condolences to 17 pupils who died in a fire incident at Hill Side Academy Endarasha - Vows to punish those responsible





Friday, September 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has called for an investigation into the Thursday fire at Hill Side Academy in Endarasha, Nyeri County, which claimed the lives of 17 pupils and left 13 others seriously injured.

In a statement on Friday morning, the Head of state promised that those responsible for the incident would face the full force of the law.

He also condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County. This is devastating news.

"We pray for a speedy recovery to the survivors," the head of state said.

"I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account.

"The Government under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government is mobilising all the necessary resources to support the affected families," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST