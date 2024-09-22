RAILA ODINGA’s ODM attacks GACHAGUA badly after he criticized RUTO’s government

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after his controversial sentiments against the Kenya Kwanza administration.
Speaking on Saturday, ODM National
Chairperson Gladys Wanga, accused DP Gachagua of scheming to divert the
attention of Kenyans from serious national matters.
“When anybody from the
presidency comes out to address the country, Kenyans expect that they will be
hearing from the deputy president about how they are addressing these
challenges,” Wanga stated.
Wanga went on to claim that
Gachagua’s anger at the government stemmed from President William Ruto’s
decision to appoint some opposition politicians to his administration.
“The bitterness is arising from
the fact that other people who are not considered shareholders by the deputy
president have now come forward to participate in this company that is called
Kenya,” Wanga alleged.
The Homa Bay Governor urged the
DP to focus on the real issues affecting Kenyans, such as the changes facing
fishermen in Lake Victoria, the struggling sugar cane industry in Western
Kenya, and the need to create jobs, rather than focusing on a single region.
“We are taken aback and surprised that the DP spoke on national television about issues like who was removed from which WhatsApp group.
"This is not our country’s priority. Kenya is for all of us, and everyone must have a chance to participate in national building.
"The DP must realize that he is the leader of the entire country, not
just one region,” she stated.
