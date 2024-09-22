RUTO betrayed me! GACHAGUA reveals what they had secretly agreed with RUTO about RAILA and how the president made him look stupid

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has shed more light on the entry of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga into the Kenya Kwanza government.
Speaking during an interview,
Gachagua revealed that they had agreed with President William Ruto not to allow
Raila Odinga into the government only for the Head of State to betray him when
he agreed to form a broad-based government with Baba.
He noted that the turn of events
made him also apologize to former President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he used to
insult and attack for supporting Raila.
"President William Ruto persuaded us and he is a very persuasive leader that Raila is the one who has caused problems in the government.
"He persuaded that if we allow Raila Odinga
to become president, this country will not move forward," Gachagua
claimed.
“But when he changed his mind
and started praising Raila, I had also to look for former President Uhuru
Kenyatta and apologize since I was used to attack him unfairly, and that made
me look very stupid,” he added.
Gachagua explicitly regretted
his decision to turn his back on Uhuru, whom he acknowledged as the rightful
Mt. Kenya kingpin.
