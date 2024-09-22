Chuka-Igambang'ombe MP PATRICK MUNENE heckled badly and chased out of his constituency after he tried attacking GACHAGUA - VIDEO





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A video has emerged of Chuka-Igambang’ombe Member of Parliament, Patrick Munene being heckled and chased away from his constituency for attacking Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Munene is among 48 MPs who denounced Gachagua as the Mt Kenya region kingpin and endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki.

On Saturday, the MP toured his constituency and when he started castigating Gachagua, he was met with resistance from his constituents.

The residents began heckling him and after some time his security came to rescue him from the angry crowd that was baying for his blood.

Munene is among the MPs who are being used by Ruto to divide the Mt Kenya region into Mt Kenya East and West.

Here is the video of Patrick Munene being heckled badly and chased away in his constituency.\

