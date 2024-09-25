RAILA ODINGA‘s man tells Kikuyus not to cause chaos when GACHAGUA is impeached – "The die is cast”





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged Mt Kenya residents not to cause chaos in the country when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is impeached by Parliament over gross misconduct and undermining President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said Gachagua’s impeachment is a forgone conclusion and urged Mt Kenya residents to let the tribal bigot be sent packing so that the country can move in.

“The DP’s goose is cooked, waiting to be served on the floor of the house.

"But whether Gachagua is impeached or not, no Kenyan will carry a machete nor an arrow and spear to harm his fellow Kenyan because of (William) Ruto and Gachagua,” Amisi stated.

“Kenyans elected you (Ruto and Gachagua) innocently, believing you will deliver them from the bondage of poverty and economic turmoil.

"They have no business fighting one ethnicity against another. 2007 was a good lesson for political maturity in the midst of tribal bigots.

"Kenyans will never fight again for mistakes beyond their knowledge,” Amisi added.

