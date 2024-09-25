DUALE says GACHAGUA doesn’t deserve to be RUTO’s deputy – The man is an ethnic bigot





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua doesn’t deserve to be President William Ruto's deputy because he doesn’t represent the ideals of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

Speaking on Tuesday, Duale said Gachagua should behave as a national leader and not a tribal king who always speaks about the Mt Kenya region.

The outspoken CS slammed Gachagua, claiming his public utterances reveal a troubling agenda that undermines the unity of the country.

"True leadership puts the nation above personal gain. That is the founding principle of the Kenya Kwanza Administration.

"The deputy president's (second in command) recent actions reveal a troubling agenda that undermines unity and progress. Kenya deserves leaders who serve, not deceive," Duale said.

Duale's remarks come amid increasing pressure to impeach the deputy president after his alleged fallout with President William Ruto.

