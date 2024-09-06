Gov't Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA defends controversial ADANI GROUP amidst JKIA takeover plan!





Friday, September 6,2 024 - National Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura has urged Kenyans to welcome Indian infrastructure company Adani Airport Holdings Limited, which is seeking an investment deal with the Kenyan government to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Mwaura lauded the Indian firm for its admirable track record in India, expressing confidence that they will successfully facelift the international airport.

"We really need to change going forward and that is why we need a strategic partner bit I can say this without a fear of doubt that Adani has a very good track record in India and other places in investments," Mwaura said.

Mwaura further noted that the $1.85 billion (Ksh.242 billion) investment deal will fix most parts of the airport including terminals, the runways, and the now dilapidated roofs that always leak during torrential rains.

"The facility is only able to cover 7.5 million passengers but last year alone we covered 8.6 million so we can cover even more like 10 million," noted Mwaura.

"We put tents that were next to the runways, they had a 10-year period, it's now over nine years that is why they are leaking, they cannot sustain.

"They've also made a proposal to refurbish and create new electricity lines so that we don't have the power outages because of the fact that the current lines cannot carry the load that is why we have load shedding everywhere."

