RAILA is a traitor, he betrayed Kenyans – Vocal ODM Senator criticizes BABA for joining RUTO’s Gov’t as he vows never to follow in his footsteps





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has vowed never to accept a job offer from President William Ruto’s government.

In an interview, Onyonka criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other opposition leaders who joined the government, abandoning the citizens.

In response to a question, Onyonka flatly stated that at the current time, he would not take a job from President Ruto's regime.

“I can’t join (the government) because the things I will tell the president, he will not like them,” Onyonka explained.

The Senator, who participated in the release of the contentious Adani-JKIA takeover deal documents, affirmed that he will continue to oversight the government.

Despite being a member of Raila’s ODM, Onyonka stated he would not blindly follow the party in supporting the government.

“I will stay in the Opposition. I respect our party leader Raila but as for me, I’ll continue oversighting the government,” he affirmed.

“I was not elected to come and clap for the government when it brings bad policies.”

Onyonka emphasised that he would rather remain in the Opposition rather than betray the people who elected him.

Unlike other politicians, the Senator clarified that he did not go to the Senate to endorse policies the government brings forth without thorough scrutiny.

The Kenyan DAILY POST