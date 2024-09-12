Narcotics traffickers riding on a motorbike arrested after a dramatic chase by detectives - The narcotics had been disguised as second-hand clothing (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 13, 2024 - In an unrelenting quest to curb the illicit trade of narcotics, yet another successful narcotic seizure has taken place, showcasing the determined efforts of officers based at Butula Police Station.

Acting on intelligence, the officers pursued a motorcycle suspected to be transporting marijuana along the Butula-Matungu road.

Upon realizing that law enforcement officers were closing in on them, the traffickers swiftly altered their course, attempting to evade capture.

However, their efforts were in vain as the vigilant officers pursued them onto Benga University Road. In a daring move, the traffickers hastily offloaded their illegal cargo at the roadside, disguised beneath a stack of second-hand clothing.

Uncovering the deceitful concealment, the officers unearthed 1800 rolls of 45-centimetre-long marijuana, valued at approximately Sh1.8 million.

The recovered narcotics were taken to Butula Police Station for safe custody as exhibits, as efforts to trace the elusive traffickers are underway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.