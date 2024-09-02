RAILA is never insulted as a Luo leader or RUTO as a Kalenjin leader, why do you insult me as Mt Kenya leader? – GACHAGUA asks his political nemesis





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua expressed his frustration, questioning why some Mt. Kenya leaders are being paid to shame and embarrass him, despite his position as the region's political kingpin.

Speaking in Mukumbune, Meru county on Sunday, Gachagua said in other regions, leaders are respected but in the Mt Kenya region, they are insulted by some betrayers paid by their enemies.

"I told our leaders, please be like other communities. I have never heard people of Luo insulting Raila, not a single one.

"I haven't heard even one Kalenjin insulting William Ruto and I haven't heard even one Kamba insulting Kalonzo," the Deputy President said.

Gachagua said that it is only in the Mt Kenya region where a few people get paid to insult their leaders.

He said such people are only betraying the community, calling on the community to ignore them.

The DP affirmed that the Mt Kenya region remains stronger when united and any attempts to cause division will only make the situation worse for them.

"In a population of 13 million, they are less than 10 just ignore. The people are good. Going forward, I want to assure you that as long as we are united as a region, we are in good space.

"Don't allow anybody to divide you along county lines. Our strength is our unity."

The Kenyan DAILY POST