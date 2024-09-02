Adani ‘terrorists’ already roaming at JKIA and taking pictures as if they already own the airport as passengers are left stranded – Look!





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Service disruption occurred on Monday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi after dozens of passengers were either left stranded or took long hours undergoing check-in and check-out processes.

This was brought about by the continued standoff between the government and the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) over Adani Holdings' proposed takeover of the International Airport.

As this was happening, Adani people were already at the JKIA roaming freely and taking pictures as if they already owned the airport.

As a result, KUWA demanded the Adani representatives be barred from taking pictures of JKIA and that they vacate the airport immediately.

"They are currently roaming around taking pictures everywhere, this is a threat to us and to our security. Who knows what they want to do with the pictures, they can even be selling them to terrorists," the union official disclosed.

Kenyans have raised a red flag about President William Rut’s secret deal to lease JKIA to Adani for 30 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST