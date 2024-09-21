RAILA in tears as RUTO fields candidate in Ugunja after appointing OPIYO WANDAYI to Cabinet – Is this the end of ODM dominance in Nyanza?





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Confusion has gripped former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Nyanza region after President William Ruto’s UDA Party announced that it will be fielding a candidate in the upcoming by-election for the Ugunja parliamentary seat.

Speaking during a press conference, Acting UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar reiterated that the ruling party was banking on the newfound brotherhood with Raila’s ODM to allow it to field a candidate for the position which fell vacant after Opiyo Wandayi was appointed to the Cabinet as Energy Minister.

"There is a desire that in the same spirit of brotherhood and in the same spirit of the broad-based government, that there is a desire by the UDA Luo Nyanza leadership that we do consider fielding a candidate in Ugunja," Omar stated.

“This is timely and in good spirit and we support that. We will consult and seek approval from the party leader," he added.

The latest development is likely to test the political dalliance between Ruto and Raila Odinga who ceased political hostilities and agreed to work together following charged anti-government protests.

The truce also culminated in 4 senior ODM members being appointed to the cabinet.

Several UDA leaders from the Luo Nyanza have expressed interest in vying for the position. UDA will likely field a strong candidate to compete with ODM's with the latter pick expected to be the firm favourite.

