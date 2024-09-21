GACHAGUA implicates RUTO in the plot to impeach him as he reveals his next move should the plan succeed – Look!





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is not bothered by President William Ruto and his allies' political machinations to impeach him.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua said he was prepared for the realities post his removal from office, should it succeed.

Gachagua said it was not in his place to block such attempts and that he was not keen on bribing or pressuring the lawmakers to give up the plot.

Gachagua observed that if the impeachment reaches the floor of the National Assembly, then Ruto will have endorsed it.

He said such issues are canvassed in forums presided over by the president, suggesting that the president could be involved in the impeachment plot.

"The truth of the matter is that the way we work as UDA, any motion of impeachment against the deputy president would never find its way to the House unless the president approves.”

“Any contentious issue that goes to the National Assembly, the president will call a PG meeting and direct the MPs to prosecute it," he said.

Should he be impeached, Gachagua said he would retire to his private life, as he had been out of politics for many years until seven years ago.

He suggested that he was enjoying his life away from the public eye until he was elected Mathira MP in 2017.

