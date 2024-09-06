RAILA has not retired and remains the ODM party leader despite his bid for the AUC seat, Senator SIFUNA clarifies.





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has dismissed claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has relinquished his position as party leader to concentrate on his African Union Chairperson bid.

On Thursday, a local daily reported that Raila, 79, had retired as ODM party leader to focus entirely on his AUC bid

But in a statement on Thursday evening, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi county senator, said that despite his boss ditching local politics to focus on his AUC bid, he still remains the leader of the party.

"Several times, Raila Odinga has informed the country that he will be presenting himself for election to the position of chairman of the African Union Commission during elections to be held in February 2025.

"As matters stand now, neither Odinga nor ODM has announced his exit and retirement from party leadership," Sifuna said in a statement.

Raila Odinga is among the front runners in the AUC race to replace Mousa Faki Mahamat who retires in February 2025.

