Face of a Killer: PHOTOs of the jilted ex-boyfriend who torched Olympic marathon star REBECCA CHEPTEGEI.





Friday, September 6, 2024- Photos of the heartless man accused of torching Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei to death in front of her horrified daughter have emerged.

Cheptegei, 33, suffered horrendous burns to 80 per cent of her body in Sunday's brutal attack that was reportedly carried out by Dickson Ndiema.

She was rushed to the intensive care unit at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, but the facility's acting director Dr Owen Menach confirmed Cheptegei died after all her organs failed.

Speaking earlier this week from hospital, Cheptegei’s father, Joseph Cheptegei, claimed that his daughter and Ndiema were fighting over her land at Endebes in Trans Nzoia shortly before the alleged attack occurred.

'They were just friends and I wonder why he wanted to take away things belonging to my daughter,' he said.

Just hours before the Sunday ordeal, they were both reportedly appearing before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kitale over a land tussle.

“I wish to state that my daughter was married and her husband is in Uganda,” Joseph said.

“Her attacker was a friend they met in Kenya and my daughter trusted him. They fell out recently but the suspect sneaked into her compound on Sunday afternoon, armed with five litres of petrol, and hid in a poultry house” he added.

He then confronted her and set her ablaze.

Rebecca was rescued by her neighbours and rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Below are photos of her killer.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.