Punish MPs who are paid to insult Mt Kenya leaders – DP GACHAGUA urges electorate





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused some Mt Kenya youthful leaders of being paid to undermine top leaders in the region and the electorate.

Speaking on Monday, Gachagua, without mentioning names, said that it baffles him that, unlike other communities in Kenya, a few from the region are paid to fight their leaders and electorate.

He noted that he has never seen other leaders from across the country being insulted by their people.

"I told our leaders, please be like other communities. I have never heard people of Luo insulting Raila, not a single one.

"I haven't heard even one Kalenjin insulting William Ruto and I haven't heard even one Kamba insulting Kalonzo," the Deputy President said.

Gachagua said that it is only in the Mt Kenya region where a few people get paid to insult their leaders.

He said such people are only betraying the community, calling on the community to punish them when the time comes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST