



Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - The controversial Indian firm, Adani Group, is quietly taking over control of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) despite ongoing protests from workers and Kenyans online and in various forums.

Adani, handpicked by President William Ruto in a Sh 97 billion deal, has now incorporated a local firm called Airports Infrastructure PLC, as per filings with the National Stock Exchange of India.

According to their filings, the new subsidiary will take over, operate, maintain, develop, design, construct, upgrade, modernize, and manage the airports. This is an indication that the deal is already on the runway ready for take-off.

A State House consultant has reportedly been paid Sh 150 million for arranging a meeting between President Ruto and officials from the Adani Group.

In the Sh 97 billion deal, some senior government officials in the Ruto administration are set to pocket 30 percent of the money as kickbacks, amounting to Sh 30 billion.

This is why, despite public outcry, the government cannot halt the takeover—the billions are set to line the pockets of Ruto’s allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST