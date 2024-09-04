Acting Police IG GILBERT MASENGELI ordered to appear in court over youth abductions and killings as RUTO continues to lie.

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi has ordered Acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli to appear in court physically on Thursday and provide answers over the disappearance of two brothers and an activist.
Bob Njagi, Jamil Longton, and his
brother Aslam Longton were allegedly abducted two weeks ago in connection with
protests in Kitengela by people believed to be security officers.
Masengeli had earlier been
summoned to appear in court earlier but he refused to honor the summons, saying
he was busy serving Kenyans elsewhere.
Mugambi had on August 28th
directed the IG, DPP, AG, DCI, and NIS to immediately disclose the whereabouts
of the three.
The summons for the police boss
comes at a time when President William Ruto has constantly denied abduction and
police killings during his two-year tenure as the country's head of state.
The Judge urged Masengeli to
appear in person on Thursday.
