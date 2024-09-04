Acting Police IG GILBERT MASENGELI ordered to appear in court over youth abductions and killings as RUTO continues to lie.





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi has ordered Acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli to appear in court physically on Thursday and provide answers over the disappearance of two brothers and an activist.

Bob Njagi, Jamil Longton, and his brother Aslam Longton were allegedly abducted two weeks ago in connection with protests in Kitengela by people believed to be security officers.

Masengeli had earlier been summoned to appear in court earlier but he refused to honor the summons, saying he was busy serving Kenyans elsewhere.

Mugambi had on August 28th directed the IG, DPP, AG, DCI, and NIS to immediately disclose the whereabouts of the three.

The summons for the police boss comes at a time when President William Ruto has constantly denied abduction and police killings during his two-year tenure as the country's head of state.

The Judge urged Masengeli to appear in person on Thursday.

