Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Simi Drey and her husband, Julian Flosbach, are expecting her first child.

Simi announced the happy news on Instagram.

The actress and media personality shared photos from her maternity shoot with her husband and wrote in the caption, "Because two people fell in love."

Sumi and Julian got engaged in June 2022. The couple held their traditional marriage and white wedding ceremony in May 2023.

See photos from her maternity shoot below.