Bride goes on honeymoon trip alone after her husband to be died a month before the wedding (VIDEO)







A woman known as Laura Murphy has gone viral on Tiktok after she shared videos showing how she is spending her solo honeymoon since the d3ath of her fiancee one month before their wedding.

Laura spent the first few months of this year looking forward to her wedding with her fiance Devon O’Grady.

But her life changed in an instant when he passed away, just a month before their big day at 31 years old, following a cardiac arrest.

Following the tragedy in May, the Canadian lawyer decided to embark on a solo honeymoon taking the trip she was meant to be sharing with her new husband alone ‘to see if life is worth living’.

Laura felt incredibly isolated in her grief so she decided to document her journey on TikTok in a series of videos which immediately garnered millions of views.

‘It’s very lonely and isolating because I knew no one my age who had lost a partner,’ she told The Washington Post. ‘I needed to find people who could relate because I wanted to know how to go on.’

‘I also felt I needed to remove myself from my hometown and our house. I was just sort of sitting there for months not knowing what to do with myself.’

So, she packed up and headed from Newfoundland in Australia to London for a few days and she’s currently in France.

From solo dinners to crying in restaurants and feeling the grief of losing her fiance every time she checks into somewhere alone, shared the raw unfiltered sadness she’s feeling, in hopes she’ll connect with someone else going through the same thing.

Laura said on TikTok: ‘Very early on after this happened, I remember asking my dad “I need you to find somebody who has been through this because I need to see evidence that it’s possible to survive it”.

‘I didn’t think that I would, and some days I still don’t. There was just no part of me that could understand that this had happened to him – I just refused to accept it.’

‘I do feel guilty at times being on this trip but when I was at home I was also feeling guilty that I was just sitting at home when he didn’t get a chance to live, so I should be living my life for the both of us,’ she explained.

