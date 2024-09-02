President RUTO reveals his ‘original calling’ as he details retirement plans either in 2027 or 2032 – LOOK!





Monday, September 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has hinted at his plans for retirement once he steps down as the country’s head of state in 2027 or 2032.

Speaking during a church service in Bungoma County on Sunday, Ruto said that since he loves the holy book, he plans to return to evangelism and preach the gospel of Christ upon his retirement.

The President also defended his habit of speaking on church pulpits and addressing crowds from his car's roof, saying that the practice hails from evangelical teachings.

"I am an evangelist and sometimes people wonder why I stand in raised places, sometimes on top of the car.

“When your orientation is an evangelist you always behave like an evangelist even when you are doing other things," he said.

"I have given a commitment that when I finish my tour of duty as president I will go back to being an evangelist because that is my original calling."

The Kenyan DAILY POST