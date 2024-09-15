Pray for RAILA ODINGA to capture AUC ‘Presidency’ – Luo Community urged not to declare 'Gini Wasekao' yet





Sunday, September 15, 2024 - A section of leaders from Kisumu County has urged Members of the Luo community to pray for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as he contests for the African Union Chairperson seat.

Raila Odinga, 79, is the front-runner in the race and some of his close associates are overconfident that he will clinch the top continental post.

But speaking on Saturday, Kisumu Deputy Governor, Mathew Owili, Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron, Kisumu Women Representative, Ruth Odinga, and Nyakach parliamentary hopeful Okoth Opande, said what Raila needs now is prayers from his people.

The leaders criticised individuals spreading the notion that Raila's victory was already secured.

They noted that the mentality of "gini wasekao," loosely translated as 'we have already won this thing,' should be discarded.

Ruth noted that it’s essential for Raila’s supporters to remain calm and spiritually supportive as he prepares for the crucial vote.

"What Raila needs now is prayers for his victory because we are not part of the voters, not celebrations," she said

Owili also noted that there is a lot of excitement and they would want to urge caution and sobriety.

