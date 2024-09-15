Shock and embarrassment as German government denies striking deal with RUTO that will see 250,000 Kenyans work in Germany





Sunday, September 15, 2024 - The German government has denied reports that it has signed a deal with President William Ruto that will see 250,000 Kenyans immigrate to Germany to provide both skilled and semi-skilled labour.

In a statement, the German Government said the agreement between the two countries does not include the number of workers who will be allowed to work in Germany.

The government noted that all applicants will be required to fulfill the strict requirements of the German Skilled Immigration Act.

“This information is clearly false. The agreement between Germany and Kenya does not include any numbers or quotas of skilled workers who will have the opportunity to work in Germany.

"All applicants must fulfill the strict requirements of the German Skilled Immigration Act,” the statement read.

Ruto, opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi told Kenyans on Friday that they have inked a deal with Europe's biggest economy that will see over 250,000 Kenyans work in Germany.

