Popular vernacular presenter NJOGU WA NJOROGE has nowhere to hide as his baby mama unveils the face of their daughter after he dumped her - No DNA test needed (PHOTOs).









Monday, September 16, 2024 - A lady who was impregnated and dumped by popular vernacular presenter and Mary Lincoln’s ex-husband, Njogu Wa Njoroge, has for the first time shared photos of their daughter.

The pretty girl named Shayana Njogu alias Gachogu is a carbon copy of the popular presenter.

She has named her daughter after Njogu, despite him being a deadbeat dad.

The disgruntled lady revealed that the controversial vernacular media personality has never provided anything for their daughter since she was born.

Njogu’s jilted baby mama Cate Williams also revealed recently that he has kids with 15 different baby mamas.

See photos of their daughter.

















