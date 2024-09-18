Police deny rumors that explosive was found in car near TRUMP rally site







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Police in New York denied rumors circulating on social media on Wednesday, September 18 that explosives were found in a car near where ex-US President Donald Trump is expected to address supporters.

"There’s no credibility to that," a Nassau County Police Department spokesperson told Anadolu during a phone call.

Trump is slated to hold a rally at the Nassau Coliseum in the central Long Island hamlet of Uniondale at 7 p.m. local time (2300 GMT). The rally comes just three days after a second apparent assassination attempt targeted the ex-president at his Florida golf course.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Ryan Routh, 58, a former Trump supporter turned critic. He has been charged with firearms offenses, and is expected to face additional charges.

The Secret Service opened fire at the golf course on Sunday after an agent visually sweeping the area saw the barrel of an AK-47-style assault rifle poking out of the bushes 400-500 yards (365 to 457 meters) away from Trump.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the gunman then dropped his rifle, two backpacks and a GoPro video camera and fled in a black SUV.

The sheriff said a witness saw the gunman and managed to take photos of his car and license plate, leading to Routh's arrest on a nearby highway.

The incident occurred two months after Trump was wounded during an assassination attempt on July 13, when Thomas Matthew Crooks, a lone 20-year-old gunman, opened fire on him during a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, grazing his right ear.