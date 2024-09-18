''I felt very relieved when CRISTIANO RONALDO left Manchester United for Al Nassr'’ - GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that she was delighted to see her husband leave Manchester United for Al Nassr.

Recall that the Portuguese international left Old Trafford two years ago to join Al Nassr.

In an interview with Football Transfers, Rodriguez stated that she was unhappy with the way Ronaldo was ‘’maltreated'' by Man United.

“The [Real Madrid] fans always chanted Cristiano’s name, Cristiano was grateful to hear the chants and see their love for him,” Rodriguez said via Football Transfers.

“We know that wherever we go, they will continue to cheer him and chant his name as they do today. I felt very relieved when Cristiano left Manchester for Al Nassr.”