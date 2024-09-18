Georgian parliament approves law curbing LGBT rights







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Georgian lawmakers have approved the third and final reading of a law on “family values and the protection of minors” that would impose sweeping curbs on LGBTQ rights.

The bill was voted through on Tuesday after it was originally introduced by the ruling populist party Georgian Dream earlier this year.

It includes bans on same-sex marriages, adoption by same-sex couples, gender-affirming care, public endorsement of LGBTQ+ relations and people, and depictions of them in the media.

This extends to outlawing Pride events and public displays of the rainbow flag, as well as censoring them in films and books.

Georgian Dream leaders claim the law is necessary to safeguard traditional moral standards in the country.

Tamara Jakeli, director of the campaign group Tbilisi Pride, said the bill, which also restates an existing ban on same-sex marriage and bans gender reassignment surgery, would likely force her organisation to close its doors.

“This law is the most terrible thing to happen to the LGBTQ community in Georgia,” Jakeli, 28, told Reuters. “We will most likely have to shut down. There is no way for us to continue functioning.”

LGBT rights are a controversial issue in Georgia, with polls showing general disapproval of same-sex relationships and Pride marches often coming under physical attack. The country's constitution also bans same-sex marriage.

Nevertheless, President Salome Zourabichvili has reportedly declared that she will block the bill. But the government and its allies have enough seats in parliament to overturn her veto.

In approving the law, Georgia follows in the footsteps of Russia, which the ruling government appears to be tilting back towards as October's election approaches, despite Tbilisi's aspirations to join the EU.