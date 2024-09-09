AHMEDNASIR officially declares that RUTO has lost the Mt Kenya region – Predicts the divorce will be messy like WETANGULA’s.





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has officially declared that President William Ruto has lost the Mt Kenya region.

This is after leaders from the region led by Embakasi Central Member of Parliament Benjamin Gathiru alias Major Donk, said he doesn’t believe that he voted and supported the government of President William Ruto.

Gathiru is among allies of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who were linked to the June and July Gen Z protests that almost toppled Ruto.

They were summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and their phones were confiscated.

On Sunday, Ahmednasir stated that Ruto had already lost the Mt Kenya region, a key area that had overwhelmingly supported him during the 2022 presidential election.

The lawyer also predicted that the divorce between Ruto and the mountain would be messy and advised both parties to find a good lawyer.

“The divorce between H.E @WILLIAMSRUTOand Central is DONE and DUSTED. But I think both parties need a good lawyer, both trust to draw the formal/official "order absolute".

"Kenya can't afford an ugly, long-drawn divorce dispute that plays out in public,” Ahmednasir wrote on his X account.

