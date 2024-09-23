PHOTOs of LUCY, the youthful lady former CS MITHIKA LINTURI married after divorcing MARIANNE KITANY - She is half his age.





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi moved on after parting ways with his ex-wife Marianne Kitany and married a youthful lady called Lucy.

In her mid-30s, Lucy is a good friend to embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

She was pictured for the first time when she visited Kawira Mwangaza and gave her a gift.

The former CS's marriage to Aldai MP Marianne Kitany crumbled before Kenyans' eyes after an ugly court battle filled with shaming and insults.

See photos of his young wife.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.