PHOTOs of FRIDAH NYABOKE, the beautiful lady killed by her husband on suspicion that she was cheating - He surrendered himself to the police.







Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Police are holding a 32-year-old man after he reportedly killed his wife.

The suspect, Cyrus Onkeo, is said to have strangled his wife Fridah Nyaboke after suspecting that she was cheating.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday night in Kericho town.

According to a police report, the couple had a fight that escalated when Onkeo allegedly strangled Nyaboke before pushing her onto the bed.

The next morning, Onkeo noticed his wife had not awoken, but assumed she was still upset from their fight the night before.

Onkeo realised his wife was no longer alive after several unsuccessful attempts to awaken her.

He surrendered himself at the Kericho Police Station and reported the incident.

Police officers went to his house and found the deceased lying on the bed with no visible injuries, though blood was oozing from her mouth.

The body was taken to the Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem examination is scheduled.

Onkeo remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court on charges related to the fatal incident.

