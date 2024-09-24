PHOTOs of FRIDAH NYABOKE, the beautiful lady killed by her husband on suspicion that she was cheating - He surrendered himself to the police.

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Police are holding a 32-year-old man after he reportedly killed his wife.
The suspect, Cyrus Onkeo, is said to have strangled his
wife Fridah Nyaboke after suspecting that she was cheating.
The tragic incident happened on Saturday night in Kericho
town.
According to a police
report, the couple had a fight that escalated when Onkeo allegedly strangled
Nyaboke before pushing her onto the bed.
The next morning, Onkeo
noticed his wife had not awoken, but assumed she was still upset from their
fight the night before.
Onkeo realised his wife was no longer alive after several
unsuccessful attempts to awaken her.
He surrendered himself at the Kericho Police Station and
reported the incident.
Police officers went to his house and found the deceased lying
on the bed with no visible injuries, though blood was oozing from her mouth.
The body was taken to the Kericho County Referral Hospital
mortuary, where a postmortem examination is scheduled.
Onkeo remains in police custody and is expected to appear in
court on charges related to the fatal incident.
Below are photos of the tragic incident.
